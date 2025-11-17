Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 5,969 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,800,180. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $1,418,804.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,528 shares of company stock worth $8,880,448. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. HSBC set a $127.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.04.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

