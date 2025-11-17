Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,271 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,352 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.83. 1,440,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,102,105. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $92.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.72.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

