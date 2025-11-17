Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $500.00 to $590.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.82.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $536.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $298.00 and a 52-week high of $566.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.05. The company has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.