NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 305,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cowen began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays set a $88.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.97%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

