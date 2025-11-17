Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

PSTG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.37. 604,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,691. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,162.49. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,005.95. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 186.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

