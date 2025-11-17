Block (NYSE:XYZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Truist Financial

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Block from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.36.

NYSE XYZ traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $59.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,962,935. Block has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 12.99%.Block’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 298,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,845,149.20. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $417,181.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,492 shares in the company, valued at $21,341,350.24. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,778,247. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYZ. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

