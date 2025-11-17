Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.50.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $266.00. 28,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day moving average of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $219.00 and a 52 week high of $290.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.49 by $6.13. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,049,000 after purchasing an additional 676,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $139,543,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 154.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,769,000 after buying an additional 241,001 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $54,087,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,136,000 after acquiring an additional 144,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.