Morgan Stanley Lowers Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $301.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $306.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Primerica Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PRI traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,966. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.13. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.52 by $0.81. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The business had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total value of $649,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,057.80. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

