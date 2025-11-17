Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.4% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after buying an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $222.88 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $635.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $367.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

