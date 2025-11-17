Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWST. Stephens assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 2.7%

TWST stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 733,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,018. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.62% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Twist Bioscience has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 9,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $313,015.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,484.82. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $189,116.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,781.98. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,926. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.