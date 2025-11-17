Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $205,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.31.

Tesla Trading Up 1.1%

TSLA stock opened at $408.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.33. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

