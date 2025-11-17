Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $220.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $197.99. 324,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,629. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,866,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,456,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,197,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 58.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,448,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,810 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,824,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,722,664,000 after buying an additional 1,862,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,013,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,598,000 after buying an additional 1,033,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

