The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock Price

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s current price.

CRWV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CoreWeave from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

CoreWeave stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,167,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,754,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.64. CoreWeave has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,672,053.60. The trade was a 79.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,497,020.44. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,573,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,371,228,594 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in CoreWeave by 33.3% during the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 50.2% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

