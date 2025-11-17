Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALAB. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB traded down $1.62 on Monday, hitting $142.72. 1,358,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 128.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. Astera Labs has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 97,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,369,365.42. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $31,708,410.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 385,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,858,482.01. This represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,500 shares of company stock worth $39,531,460. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 46,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

