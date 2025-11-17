Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Cut to $177.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Globe Life from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $132.51. 41,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.55. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.36%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,396,000 after buying an additional 147,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,875,000 after acquiring an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,353 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,340,000 after purchasing an additional 696,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

