Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Karat Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of KRT stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. 49,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,061. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 6.67%. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

