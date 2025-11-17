LSV Asset Management Sells 202,232 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202,232 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $241,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 144,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,714,000 after acquiring an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 45,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $119.21 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

