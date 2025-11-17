268,071 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Bought by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 268,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 6.8% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $75.89.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

