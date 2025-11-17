Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 3,903 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Southern Price Performance

SO stock opened at $90.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.27%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

