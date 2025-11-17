Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. $CME

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,376,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in CME Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 398,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,902,000 after purchasing an additional 94,659 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 40,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after buying an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $285.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.56 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.82.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.65.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

