Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after purchasing an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after buying an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,676,000 after buying an additional 2,050,010 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after buying an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of COF stock opened at $209.56 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.18.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 135.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

