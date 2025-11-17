Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $44.61 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $44,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total transaction of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,700. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ROK traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $375.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.36 and its 200 day moving average is $337.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $398.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.75.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

