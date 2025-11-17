Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $374.30. 1,342,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,017,190. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $238.73 and a twelve month high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.