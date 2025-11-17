Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 19,111 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $54,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Republic Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $210.16. The company had a trading volume of 117,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,413. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.43 and a 1-year high of $258.75.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.