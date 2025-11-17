Westpac Banking Corp Sells 755 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Micron Technology by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of MU traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.39. 7,980,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,375,047. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $285.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.