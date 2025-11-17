Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5,749.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,963 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $96,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $645.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Shares of MA stock opened at $545.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.09. The company has a market capitalization of $489.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. This represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

