Rothschild Investment LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Rothschild Investment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $232.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $410.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.04.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

