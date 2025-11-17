Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 48.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $355.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $377.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

