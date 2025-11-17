Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,001,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 367,655 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $115,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in AT&T by 30,527.5% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AT&T by 350.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,372,000 after buying an additional 8,841,126 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $29.79.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.