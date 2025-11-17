Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Illumina by 65.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 604.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 2,936.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $153.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,433.99. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

