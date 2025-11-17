Y.D. More Investments Ltd Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.63. 4,244,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,176,104. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,472,271 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.