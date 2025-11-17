MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.64 and last traded at $76.7350, with a volume of 886110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMYT. Weiss Ratings began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. They set a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 765.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 152,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after buying an additional 135,162 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,758,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 25.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $4,148,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

