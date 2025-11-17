Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Position Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $87,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,411.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,900,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $536,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,259,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 182.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 27.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,223,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,048.01 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,261.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5,417.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $83.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,141.53, for a total value of $3,213,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $118,162,642.46. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. This trade represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,424 shares of company stock worth $12,912,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

