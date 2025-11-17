Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $110,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 650 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.95. 162,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,545. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.87 and its 200-day moving average is $196.39. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $279.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,852 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.