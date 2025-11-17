Y.D. More Investments Ltd Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 658.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,371 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $57.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.61. The stock had a trading volume of 395,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.46. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

