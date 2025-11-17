Rothschild Investment LLC Trims Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Rothschild Investment LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.0% of Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $634,680,000 after acquiring an additional 665,555 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 8,223.6% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,307,000 after purchasing an additional 588,478 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.05.

Amgen stock opened at $336.74 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $2,992,594. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

