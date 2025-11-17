Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 661331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Telefonica Brasil from $11.40 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Telefonica Brasil Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 337.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 214.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

