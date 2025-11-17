PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 922380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.95.

Several research firms recently commented on PTCT. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.60.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 39,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $2,268,262.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,151.04. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma Reeve sold 25,562 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,686,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,498.72. This represents a 71.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 261,995 shares of company stock worth $16,547,129 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after purchasing an additional 632,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,347,000 after buying an additional 541,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,252,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 471,586 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

