Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $93.67 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,661 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $93,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 50.6% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,865,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $208.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Waste Management from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

