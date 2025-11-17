Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.6770, with a volume of 71411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.1%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $947.96 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 75.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,864,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

