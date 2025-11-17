SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.36 and last traded at $113.4070, with a volume of 14431001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XBI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

