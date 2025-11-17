Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 20,896 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the average volume of 12,750 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cormark downgraded Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,365,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,604,363. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.21. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 24.03%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 568,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,823,476. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 352,257 shares of company stock worth $4,878,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 165,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.2% during the second quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.