Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.2040, with a volume of 58948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VINP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vinci Compass Investments in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Vinci Compass Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $774.04 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. Vinci Compass Investments’s payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 38,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 347.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 58,131 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Compass Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Compass Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.