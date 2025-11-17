Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL)

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,964 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 35% compared to the typical volume of 2,197 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,536,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $379,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,297. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $89.86. The company has a market capitalization of $782.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

