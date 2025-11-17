Paysign Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,274 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,604% compared to the average volume of 427 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Paysign from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paysign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paysign in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Institutional Trading of Paysign

Paysign Stock Up 4.8%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Paysign by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paysign by 19.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paysign by 18.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Paysign by 11.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Paysign by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 159,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,477. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Paysign has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $291.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 9.90%. Paysign has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paysign will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

