iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.52, with a volume of 408735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,970.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 91,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

