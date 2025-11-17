FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.0245 and last traded at $50.4750, with a volume of 25712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.9051.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 91.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

