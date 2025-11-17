Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $36.1080, with a volume of 671208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $429.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.72 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.4528 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

