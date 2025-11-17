Grass (GRASS) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Grass (GRASS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Grass token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grass has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grass has a market capitalization of $125.21 million and approximately $26.98 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Profile

Grass’ launch date was October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,798,800 tokens. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io.

Grass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.28827334 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 208 active market(s) with $25,358,360.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

