USD Coin (USDC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.53 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market cap of $60.89 billion and approximately $14.53 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
USD Coin launched on December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 74,924,061,428 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.circle.com/en/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
